Kurnool district students excel in belt grading competitions

Published - November 12, 2024 07:26 pm IST - KURNOOL

Out of the total 28 participating students, 14 children participated in Yellow category, 13 in Yellow-1 category and one child in Green-1 category

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Birla Open Minds School in Nannuru who participated in the belt grading test conducted by Taekwondo Association of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

A total of 28 students from Birla Open Minds School in Nannuru of Kurnool district have showcased their talent in the belt grading test conducted by Taekwondo Association of Andhra Pradesh.

In this exam held recently, 14 children participated in Yellow category, 13 in Yellow-1 category and one child in Green-1 category. All participating students received belts and schemes.

The school’s management, including CEO A. Charita Reddy, principal A. Kadambari and AO Mallikarjuna, felicitated the students and presented belts in a meeting organised here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occassion, Ms. Charita Reddy explains that Taekwondo is very useful for children to become mentally and physically strong. Taekwondo is one of the oldest and most popular martial arts, and is included in the Olympic Games, they said.

They expressed that it is a matter of great joy that their students excelled in these competitions and congratulated the parents of the students for their cooperation and appreciated the coach and general secretary of Nandyal District Taekwondo Association S. Mahaboob Pasha for training the students.

