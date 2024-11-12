Kurnool district students excel in belt grading competitions

A total of 28 students from Birla Open Minds School in Nannuru of Kurnool district have showcased their talent in the belt grading test conducted by Taekwondo Association of Andhra Pradesh.

In this exam held recently, 14 children participated in Yellow category, 13 in Yellow-1 category and one child in Green-1 category. All participating students received belts and schemes.

The school’s management, including CEO A. Charita Reddy, principal A. Kadambari and AO Mallikarjuna, felicitated the students and presented belts in a meeting organised here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occassion, Ms. Charita Reddy explains that Taekwondo is very useful for children to become mentally and physically strong. Taekwondo is one of the oldest and most popular martial arts, and is included in the Olympic Games, they said.

They expressed that it is a matter of great joy that their students excelled in these competitions and congratulated the parents of the students for their cooperation and appreciated the coach and general secretary of Nandyal District Taekwondo Association S. Mahaboob Pasha for training the students.