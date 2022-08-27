Kurnool District Judge visits jail, interacts with inmates about their rights

Srinivas Kumar tastes food, checks basic facilities

The inmates of the District Jail should not be discriminated based on their economic status and literacy while applying for bail in any case and the Legal Services Cell lawyers must make efforts to get some stringent conditions relaxed based on the situation, said District Judge and First Additional Judge A. Srinivas Kumar.

The judge, who is also the District Legal Services Authority President, visited the district jail in the city and checked the basic facilities, health services, food being served, and the quality of their accommodation, including the hygiene in the washrooms.

He tasted the food being served there and interacted with the male and female inmates to make them aware of their rights. He told them that each inmate was entitled to getting legal services through a lawyer provided by the DLSA. He also took the data regarding the occupancy in the jails in the district and gave suitable directions for reducing the number of inmates, if they were lodged beyond the permitted capacity.

He along with the DSLA Secretary Ch.V.S. Srinivasa Rao told the inmates about the coordination the DSLA was doing along with the non-governmental organisations, Health Department, and the Education Department. The inmates, who had completed their term, must be released immediately, he said.