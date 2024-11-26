ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool district Irrigation Advisory Board meeting passes resolution demanding KRMB office in Kurnool

Updated - November 26, 2024 03:45 pm IST - KURNOOL

the IAB also decided to release irrigation water to 45,000 acres for rabi crop under the Tungabhadra low level canal from December 10 to till March-end next year

Hareesh P

Kurnool District Collector P Ranjit Basha, Minister TG Bharat, MLAs and officials at the Irrigation Advisory Board meeting held in Kurnool on Tuesday (NNovember 26). | Photo Credit: U SUBRAMANYAM

Kurnool district Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) that met here on Tuesday (November 26) passed a resolution seeking setting up of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Kurnool.

The previous YSRCP government had earlier proposed setting up of the KRMB office at Visakhapatnam, which the then government proposed as the executive capital. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry too approved the proposal. The proposal was opposed by the then Opposition parties, who had demanded that the KRMB office be set up in Kurnool.

The IAB, which met under the chairmanship of District Collector P. Ranjit Basha and attended by Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharat, MLAs and officials, passed the resolution for setting up of the KRMB office in Kurnool.

Apart from this, the IAB meeting also decided to release irrigation water to 45,000 acres for rabi crop under the Tungabhadra low level canal from December 10 to till March-end next year. It was also decided to prepare an action plan by the Adoni Sub-Collector, RDOs of Pathikonda and Kurnool, district panchayat officer and Zilla Parishad CEO to tackle the water scarcity in the next summer.

It was also decided to release water from Gajuladinne project till November 30 for providing irrigation water to the project ayacut.

