Kurnool district administration tops in pension distribution

Published - October 02, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Kurnool district administration emerged top among all the other districts in the distribution of social security pensions. This is the third successive month that the Kurnool district administration has stood first in distribution of pensions.

According to officials, the district officials have distributed 99.13 percent NTR Bharosa pensions and stood top in the State. Of the 2,41,843 pensions in the district, the administration has distributed pensions to 2,39,742 beneficiaries. In August, the district administration distributed 98.03 percent pensions, 99.47 percent in September and 99.13 in October respectively.

