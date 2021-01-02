Kurnool DIG warns people against rumours

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Venkatarami Reddy on Saturday warned people against spreading rumours and misinformation on temples.
At a press conference here on Saturday evening, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that parts of cement idols on the top of the gopuram arch of Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple had fallen off due to weathering, and refuted claims that some people were behind the damage.
Temple priest Sriramulu told reporters that while erecting lights atop of the temple, someone had hit a nail on the arch which led to some cement pieces falling off the statue of Lord Rama. This was noticed on Saturday morning and the police were immediately called, who also inspected the area and determined that no mischief had taken place, the DIG said.
He asked people not to believe rumours being spread via social media, adding that in cases of hundi theft or desecration of idols in the district, the police had acted swiftly and apprehended those responsible.
