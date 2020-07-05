Kurnool crosses milestone in testing

The number of samples tested in Kurnool district crossed the one lakh-mark on Sunday even as the number of discharged patients (1,147) overtook that of active patients (1,131).

The cumulative total crossed 2,800 with almost 500 cases from other States.

Appreciating the efforts all the medical and paramedical staff in ramping up testing, District Collector G. Veerapandian said: “This is a remarkable outcome of team work of all departments. From mobilising the people in the villages and towns, collecting samples, processing them at the labs, announcing the results, contact tracing and testing them, they have done a commendable job.”

The sudden surge of positive cases and simultaneous enhancement of testing capacity by installing more RT-PCR and TRU-nat machines at the labs had not deterred any of the employees, he said. In the face of adversities, the doctors responded proactively, he pointed out.

“Everyone of us in the district shall take pride in this great achievement. Hope we strive to conduct many more tests in the shortest possible time and contain the spread by TTT model, Testing ..Testing… and Testing,” he added.

In Anantapur district, occupying the second place in the cumulative number of cases in the State, there were more 2,400 cases of which 1,000 are active. The district administration was meanwhile preparing for strengthening the bed capacity in the hospitals and also in COVID Care Centres. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said out of the 900 hospital beds, including ICUs, only 500 were being used and rest were free.

Out of the 10 COVID Care Centres, only five were in use as of now as there was no immediate need for more, but efforts were on to convert the warehousing godown into centre with 1,500 beds very soon, for which approvals were awaited from the State headquarters.