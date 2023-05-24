ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool court grants bail to Bhuma Akhila Priya

May 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KURNOOL

Police petition seeking custody of the TDP leader dismissed

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Kurnool district court on Wednesday granted bail to former Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Bhuma Akhila Priya in a case relating to an attack on TDP leader A.V. Subba Reddy during his Yuva Galam padayatra on May 16.

The court dismissed the petition of the police seeking custody of Ms. Akhila Priya. TDP workers celebrated the court’s orders and arranged for a rally to escort the former Minister home from the jail.

On May 16, Ms. Akhila Priya and Mr. Subba Reddy reportedly got into a heated argument, after which the former’s supporters reportedly mobbed Mr. Subba Reddy. He reportedly suffered slight injuries in the melee, after which the police registered criminal cases against Ms. Akhila Priya and her supporters.

The Nandyal court had remanded Ms. Akhila Priya to the women’s prison in Kurnool, and had later rejected her bail plea. Following this development, Ms. Akhila Priya’s lawyers filed a petition in the Kurnool court seeking bail, citing that she had a seven-month-old son to look after.

