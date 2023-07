July 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Kurnool District Congress Committee president Ahmad Ali Khan and party leaders P. Venugopala Reddy, Takia Saheb and Vinay Kumar joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafiz Khan, MLC P. Ramasubba Reddy and Kadapa Zilla Parishad Chairman A. Amarnath Reddy were present.