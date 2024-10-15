GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kurnool Collector visits submergence prone areas amid heavy rainfall alert

Published - October 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha.

Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha.

Given the heavy rain prediction, Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Tuesday visited various areas along the banks of the Tungabhadra river and instructed the officials to be on high alert.

Mr. Basha visited the Zoharapuram Bridge where the Handri river water was touching the bridge, and enquired about the estimated cusecs of water the river is likely to receive and the areas which are submergence prone. Officials informed him that there is a possibility of submergence of some areas, if Handri river receives five lakh cusecs of water, and the present inflow is 60,000 cusecs.

The Collector also visited the river bank areas of Tungabhadra behind the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in the Old City. He asked officials to take up jungle clearance works and asked officials from the Municipal Corporation, Irrigation and Revenue departments to convene a meeting on the same.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST

