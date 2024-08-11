GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kurnool Collector sounds alert as Tungabhadra dam gate washes away at Hospet

People need not worry as the situation is being closely monitored, he says, and directs officials to keep the SDRF teams ready and prohibit fishing in the river

Published - August 11, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
A person engaged by the Revenue Department cautioning people through tom-tom about the Tungabhadra dam gate incident, at a river belt village in Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district on Sunday.

A person engaged by the Revenue Department cautioning people through tom-tom about the Tungabhadra dam gate incident, at a river belt village in Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

In the aftermath of the washing away of the 19th gate of the Tungabhadra dam at Hospet in neighboring Karnataka on August 10 (Saturday) night, Kurnool district Collector Ranjit Basha convened an emergency meeting on August 11 with the Superintendent of Police, Sub-Collector, Revenue Divisional Officers, and officials of the Water Resources and Disaster Management departments to take stock of the situation.

The Collector directed the tahsildars of Mantralayam, Kauthalam, Kosigi, C. Belagal, and Nandavaram to be alert and take all precautionary measures to prevent movement of people along the river and prohibit fishing activities.

As an additional 90,000 cusecs of water was released, the officials along the river belt should closely monitor the situation, Mr. Ranjit Basha said. He instructed the Superintendent of Police to ensure that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were ready for any eventuality. They need to work in tandem with the Police, Revenue, Irrigation, and Fisheries departments.

Sub-Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma was directed to monitor the situation. The District Fisheries Officer was tasked with ensuring the preparedness of licensed fishermen.

The Collector said that people need not worry as the situation was being effectively managed.

