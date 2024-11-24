Kurnool Collector issues warning to private colleges

Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha warned private intermediate and degree colleges of stern action if any student is denied issuance of hall ticket or not being allowed to enter classes citing non-payment of fees.

Mr. Ranjit Basha, in a statement, said that any private college pressurising the students in any form will not be spared. He said fee reimbursement amount would be deposited directly into the back accounts of college managements and asked the managements not to create any trouble for the students in the name of non-payment of fees.