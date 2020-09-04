Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool Collector in race for PM award

Kurnool Collector G. Veerapandian is one of 12 IAS officers shortlisted from across the country for making a presentation on the Prime Minister’s Award for Innovative Ways of Promoting Livelihood.

The PM awardees’ list under various categories will be announced after the final evaluation by the screening committee scheduled on September 9.

Hari Chandana Dasari, Collector of Narayanpet in neighbouring Telangana, has been shortlisted for innovation in governance, while Mr. Veerapandian, and J. Jayakanthan, Sivaganga Collector, have been shortlisted for innovation in promoting livelihood and boosting economy, respectively in their districts.

