GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kurnool Collector holds meeting on preparedness ahead of counting day

G. Srijana emphasises the importance of following the ECI guidelines for the counting process

Updated - May 18, 2024 06:48 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Kurnool District Collector G. Srijana

Kurnool District Collector G. Srijana

The District Collector and District Electoral Officer (DEO), G. Srijana, on Saturday, held a meeting with the Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and District Officers, who were assigned counting duty for June 4.

Ms. Srijana commended the staff for conducting the polling process peacefully and urged them to approach the counting duty with the same commitment at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Saturday.

The Collector emphasised the importance of following the ECI guidelines for the counting process and instructed the staff to thoroughly review the guidelines in the handbook.

She stressed the careful handling of EVM machines and ensuring that the entire process is recorded on CC cameras. Specific instructions were given for setting up counting halls, including the arrangement of tables, chairs, and a VVPAT counting booth. She also highlighted the need for clear communication among all personnel involved in the counting process.

The Collector directed the postal ballot nodal officer to transport the postal ballots to the designated location 24 hours before the counting, in the presence of political party representatives. She further suggested appointing a District Officer for each Assembly Constituency to assist the Returning Officers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.