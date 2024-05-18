Kurnool Collector holds meeting on preparedness ahead of counting day

The District Collector and District Electoral Officer (DEO), G. Srijana, on Saturday, held a meeting with the Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and District Officers, who were assigned counting duty for June 4.

Ms. Srijana commended the staff for conducting the polling process peacefully and urged them to approach the counting duty with the same commitment at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Saturday.

The Collector emphasised the importance of following the ECI guidelines for the counting process and instructed the staff to thoroughly review the guidelines in the handbook.

She stressed the careful handling of EVM machines and ensuring that the entire process is recorded on CC cameras. Specific instructions were given for setting up counting halls, including the arrangement of tables, chairs, and a VVPAT counting booth. She also highlighted the need for clear communication among all personnel involved in the counting process.

The Collector directed the postal ballot nodal officer to transport the postal ballots to the designated location 24 hours before the counting, in the presence of political party representatives. She further suggested appointing a District Officer for each Assembly Constituency to assist the Returning Officers.