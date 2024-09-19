Kurnool Collector asks officials to prepare action plans

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Thursday directed officials to prepare mandal and district-level action plans for achieving 15% growth as part of the Swarnandhra@2047 Vision Document.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a review meeting, Mr. Basha directed officials to prepare action plans for achieving growth in human resources, health and welfare, agriculture, and other departments.

In the agriculture sector, Mr. Basha instructed the officials to set up tomato and onion processing units and market the product. In the education sector, he wanted plans to ensure zero dropouts in schools and to increase the literacy rate. Officials were asked to consult with farmers, industrialists, and elected representatives while preparing the action plans.

He reviewed the development achieved in the first 100 days of the new government, and asked them to set new targets for the next 100 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.