Kurnool Circle Inspector flees with ₹15 lakh; search on

The Hindu Bureau March 25, 2022 12:35 IST

Kambagiri Ramudu. File

The Kurnool police on March 25 began a search for Kurnool Taluka Circle Inspector (CI) of Police Kambagiri Ramudu, who allegedly took away ₹15 lakh out of ₹75 lakh confiscated at Panchalingala Check Post on the city outskirts four days ago from a Tamil Nadu-based person identified as Satish Balakrishnan. Satish Balakrishnan lodged a complaint on Thursday night alleging the Circle Inspector demanded ₹15 lakh in the name of Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, though all the papers related to the cash were intact. “The money was being taken from Hyderabad to Madurai in a private bus on Sunday last by Satish Balakrishnan of Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu,” the SEB Circle Inspector Manjula said. A case has been lodged in the same police station where the Circle Inspector was working and a search team has been sent to Vijayawada and other places, where he is suspected to be hiding. The accused police officer gave away his official SIM Card at the police station and left for an unknown place, according to the sources. The Kurnool Superintendent of Police is holding a Crime Review Meeting on Friday, to assess the law and order situation in the district.



