Kurnool-born IPS officer to receive his fifth gallantry medal in New Delhi tomorrow

August 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS officer

G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS officer | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, a senior IPS officer hailing from Kurnool district, will be receiving his fifth Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) from the President of India in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Chakravarthy would be receiving the medal for his contributions to anti-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations conducted in the volatile Kashmir region.

The senior IPS officer is also a recipient of four other PMG medals, the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, two Indian Chief of Army commendations, four CRPF-DGP commendations, and a J&K DGP commendation disc.

Mr. Chakravathy hails from Kurnool district and did his schooling at Montessori High School at A-Camp, Kurnool. He also is an MBBS doctor.

