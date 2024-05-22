ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool-based siblings held in Karnataka for cultivating ganja

Published - May 22, 2024 07:24 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of Karnataka police on Tuesday took two brothers into custody and seized a huge stock of processed ganja worth around ₹2 crore from their residence at Santhekudluru village in Adoni mandal of Kurnool district.

According to information, the police in Bellary, Karnataka took some youth into custody on charges of ganja pedalling. During interrogation, it was revealed that they obtained the ganja stock from the Adoni-based siblings, Ravi and Chandra, both in their 30s.

A raid revealed that the duo cultivated ganja in their mirchi field, and had extended their dealings beyond Andhra Pradesh, to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

