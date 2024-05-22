Kurnool-based siblings held in Karnataka for cultivating ganja

A special team of Karnataka police on Tuesday took two brothers into custody and seized a huge stock of processed ganja worth around ₹2 crore from their residence at Santhekudluru village in Adoni mandal of Kurnool district.

According to information, the police in Bellary, Karnataka took some youth into custody on charges of ganja pedalling. During interrogation, it was revealed that they obtained the ganja stock from the Adoni-based siblings, Ravi and Chandra, both in their 30s.

A raid revealed that the duo cultivated ganja in their mirchi field, and had extended their dealings beyond Andhra Pradesh, to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.