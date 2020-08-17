Kurnool, Anantapur see a slight dip in daily COVID tally

Collector appeals to recovered persons to donate plasma

The number of COVID-19 positive cases getting registered every day witnessed a downward trend in Anantapur and Kurnool districts during the current week.

From above 1,300 cases a day earlier, it came down to 580 in Anantapur and 834 in Kurnool on Sunday. In Kurnool district, nine persons died in the last 24 hours, while Anantapur district reported eight deaths.

Also, as many as 978 persons were discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres in Anantapur district and 20 were discharged from Santhiram General Hospital.

Poster released

Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Sunday made an appeal to the those recovering from coronavirus to donate plasma after the stipulated time of 24 days after testing negative. He released a poster of Friends2Support.org, a website and an App that created a database of blood donors all over the country. “A new category has been created for voluntary ‘COVID19 Plasma Donors’ by the Friends2Support,” he said.

The Anantapur district administration had been sending SMS to all the persons recovering from the infection seeking their help in plasma donation, the Collector said. While two lakh people recovered in Andhra Pradesh as on date, of them, Anantapur saw 23,000 persons recovering and Kurnool district 25,000.