Kurnool, Anantapur record lowest daily count in months

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

09 December 2020 01:53 IST

Kurnool district, which saw a maximum of above 2,000 COVID cases during August and September, recorded the lowest number of new cases on Tuesday.

In Kurnool out of 4,738 samples tested under Rt-PCR, only two samples turned positive and out of 1,000 tests done through Rapid Antigen in slide method, only one sample turned positive, District Kurnool Medical and Health Officer Y. Narasimhulu told The Hindu.

Kurnool had the dubious distinction of being the first district in Andhra Pradesh to reach 100 cases, 500 cases, 1,000 cases and 5,000 cases, but it slowed down after August-September, and by the time 10,000 cases were recorded, COVID began spreading very fast in East Godavari.

Anantapur district too recorded its lowest and second-lowest on Tuesday with only 8 cases recorded from 2,752 samples tested with about 500 of them done in Rapid Antigen kits and the remaining with Rt-PCR. Anantapur DMHO Y. Kameswara Prasad said from Wednesday the number of Rapid Antigen tests would be enhanced to 1,000. Meanwhile, the district administration has written to the State government to sanction two more Rt-PCR testing machines to be established at the Government Medical College laboratory.

Currently, there are 79 active cases in Kurnool district and 187 in Anantapur. The number of cumulative fatalities is 487 in Kurnool and 594 in Anantapur district. The number of recoveries in Kurnool is 59,736 and 66,098 in Anantapur district as on Tuesday.