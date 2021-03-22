Kurnool airport inaugural advanced to March 25

The scheduled inauguration of the Kurnool Airport at Orvakal has been advanced to March 25 in view of the Left parties’ Bharat bandh call on March 26.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at the airport on Thursday morning.

District Collector G. Veerapandian and Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli inspected the areas where the Chief Minister is likely to move during the inaugural ceremony.

As per the itinerary, the Chief Minister will hoist the national flag and then open the passenger lounge.

About 5,000 people are expected to be present at the inaugural, but no public meeting has yet been confirmed.

The airport is complete in all aspects and has got all safety permissions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The officials inspected the runway and other facilities ahead of the first commercial flight of IndiGo from Bengaluru to land at the airport at 10 a.m. on March 28.