Kurnool ACB takes over probe into Srisailam ticket scam

11 August 2021 00:41 IST

The Kurnool unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau has taken over the comprehensive investigation of the tickets scandal at the Srisailam temple that was alleged to have taken place from 2016 to 2020 at seven counters.

Kurnool ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy in a release here on Tuesday said that the ACB had given its full report in February 2021 on the alleged misappropriation of funds at various counters of the temple after conducting inquiry and investigation. The State government had issued an order seeking filing of criminal cases/ initiating proceedings in July 2021.

Seven different cases were registered by the Kurnool ACB and are inquiring into them against persons responsible for the fraud at Abhishekam Counter, VIP Abhishekam Counter, Darshan Ticket Counter, Donations Counter, Toll Gate 1 and 2 Counters, Kalyanakatta Counter, and at the IOCL Petrol Pump.

The ACB DSP said in the release that another five cases registered at the Srisailam I Town police station regarding the financial irregularities at the temple had also been sought to be transferred to the Kurnool unit of the ACB. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the government, Mr. Narayana Swamy said.