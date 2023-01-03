Kurnool ACB arrested six govt. officials in 2022: DSP

January 03, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - KURNOOL

The Kurnool Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) arrested six government officials, of whom three were convicted, in 2022 for demanding and accepting bribe from people.

The number of complaints had come down in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but they went up in 2022, said Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy.

The total amount received as bribes by all officers in reported cases exceeded ₹16 lakh. The highest amount recovered in a single trap in the State this year was from Kurnool Municipal SE E. Surendra Babu (₹15,00,000), he said.

In addition to these, there were six regular enquiries into complaints lodged and five surprise checks, which might later result in a ‘registered trap case’, he explained.

Giving statistics of the cases since 2019, Mr. Narayana Swamy said the latest case was filed against Kurnool Rural Revenue Inspector and Mandal Surveyor for reportedly demanding money from one M. Sreenivasulu for processing and forwarding his application for land conversation. The court sentenced Koilkuntla Sub-Treasury Sr. Accountant Daiseduty Sadruddin to 3 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine along with 2 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹20,000 fine under two different sections for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on September 7, 2016.

The special court had earlier sentenced Gorla Venkateswarlu, Mandal Deputy Surveyor of Nallamada mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district, to two years of simple imprisonment and a penalty of ₹45,000 for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in 2015.

The DSP has asked people to dial helpline No. 14400 or register complaints on ACB 14400 mobile app.