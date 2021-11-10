Kuppam police book cases against TDP leaders

The Kuppam Urban police on Tuesday registered cases under various sections against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and electoral candidates including former Minister N. Amarnatha Reddy.

The TDP leaders staged a sit-in at the municipal office on Monday, protesting against the alleged irregularities by officials in announcing unanimous election in the 14th ward even as a TDP canddiate was in the race.

The cases were booked based on a complaint lodged by the Municipal Commissioner over the ‘high voltage scenes’ enacted by the enraged mob at the office. Eighteen candidates in the fray were booked as well as Mr. Amarnatha Reddy, Chittoor parliamentary constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani, MLC B. Dorababu, former MLC Gounivani Srinivasulu, TDP leaders Rama Naidu, Manohar and others. They were accused of criminal trespassing, ‘manhandling’ the Municipal Commissioner and damaging the glasspane in front of his office chamber.