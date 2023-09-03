HamberMenu
Kuppam doctor on Dravidian University EC panel

September 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has appointed Dr. R.V.M. Nirmala of Kuppam town as the executive member of Kuppam-based Dravidian University. Nirmala hails from the backward classes. She and husband Dr. Prabhakar are known for rendering free medical services to the downtrodden across Kuppam Assembly constituency for four decades. Dr. Nirmala joined the Congress in 2004 at the behest of the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. She thanked Minister for Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy for appointing her to the Dravidian University’s executive panel and said she would strive to meet the demands of the rural students in the Kuppam region.

