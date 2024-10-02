Kumkis, the guardians of Andhra Pradesh’s crop fields

The Forest Department employs kumkis (trained elephants) as a strategic method to deter herds of wild elephants from damaging crops in villages, particularly in the southwestern parts of Rayalaseema and northern parts of Uttarandhra regions.

Jayanth (67) and Vinayak (54), the two kumkis serving the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department and stationed at the Naniyala forest camp in Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary between Palamaner and Kuppam forest ranges in Chittoor district wield an envious track record. The duo has served the department for 17 years, having completed close to 200 operations against the wild jumbos in the State.

The two receive considerable care and attention from the department staff. Their primary role is to repel elephants that pose a threat to crops and, if necessary, engage in physical confrontation. When attacked, the targeted elephants typically flee, while the kumkis pursue, effectively mitigating the threat. These kumkis have not only helped deal such issues in Chittoor district alone but also in villages across the State.

The Kuppam forest area, situated at the tri-State junction of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, experiences significant elephant migration. As a response to the elephants from neighbouring States encroaching upon villages and causing crop damage, the Forest Department established the Naniyala Elephant Camp in 2006.

Training

Meanwhile, male elephants are selected and trained as kumkis, as they tend to roam alone. Female elephants, on the other hand, typically remain within large herds to protect their young. The kumkis are specifically used to deter female elephant herds from entering crop fields, minimising the risk of sexual aggression towards young elephants.

Training wild elephants to serve as kumkis is a complex process, particularly when dealing with elephants that have exhibited destructive behavior towards crops and humans. After a process of selection, these elephants undergo training and dietary regulation under the supervision of veterinarians. The kumkis Jayanth and Vinayak have been at the camp since 2006.

The training process involves interpreting elephant behaviours and utilising specific cues to control and direct them. This training is meticulous and involves various techniques, including carrying some special instruments, handling a chain, and emitting loud noises to deter wild animals. Additionally, the elephants are taught to recognise signals from their trainers, such as tapping the elephant’s ear with a foot and patting its head.

Once trained the kumkis exhibit the ability to confront and deter herds of elephants, ensuring they do not return to the crop fields. The training process is particularly challenging when dealing with solitary elephants, as these situations pose greater risks and complexities.

New kumkis

A wild elephant, Jayanth was captured in 1996 near Avvacheri Kona in Tirumala forest and subsequently trained as a kumki. Vinayak, also a wild elephant, on the other hand, was captured near Bhumireddypalli in Yadamarri mandal of Chittoor district. Both elephants are now approaching retirement age and require substantial financial resources for their care and upkeep.

In this regard, senior forest officials have mooted plans to rope in a new pair of kumkis. At present, the department has a young male elephant, and there is a need for another one. The A.P. Forest Department has already entered into a pact with their Karnataka counterparts to procure personnel required for training the new kumkis.

Kuppam Forest Range Officer Jayashankar said that though Jayanth and Vinayak were ageing, they are in good health and vigour. The Forest Department is not in a hurry but wants to take an advanced step, before giving the pair a gracious goodbye.

