‘Kumbhabhishekam’ performed for Sivalayam atop Indrakeeladri

February 19, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam authorities performed ‘Kumbhabhishekam’ for Sivalayam atop Indrakeeladri, here on Sunday, amid Vedic chants by scholars and rituals performed by the temple priests.

The Devasthanam has recently renovated the Sivalayam — the temple dhwaja sthambham is installed and the priests grandly performed Swarna Sikhara Kumbhabhishekam. Santhipatham, Ganpati Pooja, punyahvachana, adhivasa homams, garta nyasa, dhatu nyasa, beeja nyasa, ratna nyasa etc were performed. The rituals concluded with vigraha sthapana, kala nyasa, kalapa homam, poornahuti, kalyanotsvam, etc.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu , Devasthanam Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu, EO K.S. Rama Rao and others were present

