Kumbh Sandesh Yatra flagged off from Tirupati

‘Kumbh Sandesh Yatra’, a nation-wide tour aimed at rekindling interest towards spirituality and ancient practices, was flagged off from Tirupati on Sunday.

The Yatra vehicle will visit Kanyakumari and Haridwar, in a bid to bridge the gap between northern and southern India and leading to confluence of cultures. “Confluence of Ganga and Yamuna at Prayagraj is the essence of Kumbh and in this context, we aim to achieve confluence of cultures and thoughts”, said M. Srinivasulu Reddy, Executive Chairman of ‘Kumbh Sandesh Yatra’ and Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT). GCOT national committee member and Andhra Pradesh in-charge Jalli Madhusudhan said the vehicle that arrived from Hyderabad to Tirupati, would further cover Chennai, Chidambaram, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli before reaching Kanyakumari.

The vehicle will touch the four major spiritual centres where Kumbh Mela is conducted, viz., Nashik, Ujjain, Prayagraj and finally Haridwar. A padayatra has been planned from Delhi to Haridwar ahead of the ensuing Kumbh Mela. ‘Delhi’ Vasanth, who shot to fame a decade back by taking out a padayatra from Zaheerabad (Telangana) to Delhi in support of farmers, said the event also involved reinvigorating ancient Indian practices and shunning the ‘imported’ western practices.

“Corona has proved that India’s traditional wisdom and folk practices prevailed over western thought. It is now time to wake up and get back to our roots”, Mr. Vasanth said. Acharya Anvesh, a member of the Kumbh Mela committee, said the ideas gathered from cultural nerve centres across the country would be tabled before the meet of Sadhus and religious heads to prepare a road map for future.

The apolitical event was attended by leaders of the BJP and Congress parties.