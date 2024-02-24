GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumaradhara Mukkoti celebrated in Tirumala

February 24, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Kumaradhara Mukkoti was observed with great enthusiasm on Saturday. Thousands of devotees trekked to the Kumaradhara theertham to bathe in the sacred river.

After dedicating the honours from the hill temple, the priests offered harathi to the presiding deity, signalling the festival’s commencement. A fleet of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses were deployed to ferry the pilgrims from Gogarbham and Papavinasanam from where they trekked to the water body situated about six kilometers deep into the Tirumala forests.

Temporary sheds were constructed at vantage points, wooden ladders were set up along the route. As a precautionary measure, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) deployed security personnel along the trekking route besides supplying free food and drinking water to the pilgrims. A team of medical officers and paramedical staff along with ambulances were also deployed at Papavinasanam.

TTD appealed to devotees with chronic ailments, asthma and cardiac issues to not embark on the spiritual expedition.

