ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar Vishwajeet is new Intelligence DG

April 25, 2024 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed Kumar Vishwajeet, a 1994 batch IPS officer, as the new Director General (Intelligence) in place of P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECI also appointed P.H.D. Ramakrishna, a 2006 batch IPS cadre of the State, as NTR district Police Commissioner in place of Kanthi Rana Tata.

The two officers were directed to assume charge and submit the compliance report by 11 a.m. on April 25 (Thursday), the ECI said in its order.

The ECI had transferred both Mr. Anjaneyulu and Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata on Tuesday, and asked the government not to allot election-related duties to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US