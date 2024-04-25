GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumar Vishwajeet is new Intelligence DG

April 25, 2024 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed Kumar Vishwajeet, a 1994 batch IPS officer, as the new Director General (Intelligence) in place of P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.

The ECI also appointed P.H.D. Ramakrishna, a 2006 batch IPS cadre of the State, as NTR district Police Commissioner in place of Kanthi Rana Tata.

The two officers were directed to assume charge and submit the compliance report by 11 a.m. on April 25 (Thursday), the ECI said in its order.

The ECI had transferred both Mr. Anjaneyulu and Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata on Tuesday, and asked the government not to allot election-related duties to them.

