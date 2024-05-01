Kula Vyatireka Porata Samithi condemns BJP’s statement on reservation for Muslim minorities

May 01, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Kula Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) strongly condemned Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was opposed to providing reservations for Muslim minorities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, KVPS State General Secretary A. Malyadri cautioned that once reservations have been lifted for one certain minority community, the government would withdraw reservations for other communities such as Dalits, Adivasis, women and physically challenged persons.

Mr. Malyadri demanded that leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), who are part of the NDA alliance, should clear their stand on the issue. Their silence would be considered their agreement with the BJP on the issue, he said, while warning that any attempt to phase out reservations would incur the wrath of the people across the State.

Mr. Malyadri further said that to protect and safeguard the interests of minority sections, people should vote for the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress and the Left Parties in Andhra Pradesh.