GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kula Vyatireka Porata Samithi condemns BJP’s statement on reservation for Muslim minorities

The organisation urges TDP and JSP to clear their stance on the issue, as they are part of the NDA alliance

May 01, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Kula Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) strongly condemned Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was opposed to providing reservations for Muslim minorities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, KVPS State General Secretary A. Malyadri cautioned that once reservations have been lifted for one certain minority community, the government would withdraw reservations for other communities such as Dalits, Adivasis, women and physically challenged persons.

Mr. Malyadri demanded that leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), who are part of the NDA alliance, should clear their stand on the issue. Their silence would be considered their agreement with the BJP on the issue, he said, while warning that any attempt to phase out reservations would incur the wrath of the people across the State.

Mr. Malyadri further said that to protect and safeguard the interests of minority sections, people should vote for the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress and the Left Parties in Andhra Pradesh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.