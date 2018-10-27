KUDA to focus on enforcing layout approval norms

more-in

With the recently sanctioned ₹5 crore from the State government, Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA) will take up developmental activities in urban pockets of the district including Kurnool, Dhone, Panyam and Nandyal.

Speaking to The Hindu, on sidelines of a meeting on Friday, KUDA Chairman Somisetty Venkateswarlu said initially, the funds would be utilised to ensure layout approvals are sought according to mandated rules.

‘Stick to rules’

“We have been urging people to stick to guidelines issued by the government and get appropriate approvals for layouts,” he said.

Even before the funds were sanctioned, KUDA officials had identified areas to be worked upon and had put forth a plan to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana, he said.

Those buying property from builders should enquire if layout had been approved before making a transaction. “However, there had been some roadblocks in the implementation of rules and the KUDA intended to overcome them,” he said. With respect to violations, Mr. Venkateswarlu said notices had been served on those not seeking approvals for land layout and their details would be uploaded on the KUDA website.

KUDA to the aid

Besides, he said stringent action would be taken against corrupt officials.

He called upon people to visit the KUDA office to know more about existing guidelines or if they had doubts regarding them. Mr. Venkateswarlu said layouts without approval were common in Nandyal, where land of Wakf Board was allegedly occupied.

“We will write to the Wakf Board urging them to take back the land,” he added.

As regards development activities, Mr. Venkateswarlu said they were planning to set up food courts and entertainment zones around the city.

Officials had identified areas near the KC Canal and the Raj Theatre here for the purpose and said a road would be closed for vehicular movement to facilitate fun activities from 7.30 to11 p.m.. KUDA had sought support of the government to revamp city parks with modern facilities like walking tracks and outdoor gymnasiums

Master plan

They also planned on beautifying roads by installing flower pots on medians.

Officials will unveil a master plan for urban development in a fortnight.