Kuchipudi to host national classical dance festival from March 5

The Akhila Bharata Kuchipudi Natya Kala Mandali (ABKNKM) and Chennai-based Kuchipudi Art Academy (KAA) will conduct one-week Siddhendra Yogi national dance festival at Kuchipudi village in Krishna district from March 5.
Krishna University (KRU) Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandrasekhar is the chief guest. The festival will begin with the Kuchipudi dance performance by the KRU students and another troupe from Visakhapatnam.
Saantanu Roy from Kolkata will perform Bharatanatyam. The performers trained by Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar award recipient Chinta Ravi Balakrishna will perform Kuchipudi.
The classical dancers from the Kuchipudi Art Academy, Chennai,
D. Yamini Narasambika from Odisha and Himanchi Chowdary from Warangal will perform Kuchipudi during the festival, according to ABKNKM founder-secretary Pasumarthy Kesava Prasad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.