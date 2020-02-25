Kuchipudi to host national classical dance festival from March 5

The Akhila Bharata Kuchipudi Natya Kala Mandali (ABKNKM) and Chennai-based Kuchipudi Art Academy (KAA) will conduct one-week Siddhendra Yogi national dance festival at Kuchipudi village in Krishna district from March 5.

Krishna University (KRU) Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandrasekhar is the chief guest. The festival will begin with the Kuchipudi dance performance by the KRU students and another troupe from Visakhapatnam.

Saantanu Roy from Kolkata will perform Bharatanatyam. The performers trained by Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar award recipient Chinta Ravi Balakrishna will perform Kuchipudi.

The classical dancers from the Kuchipudi Art Academy, Chennai,

D. Yamini Narasambika from Odisha and Himanchi Chowdary from Warangal will perform Kuchipudi during the festival, according to ABKNKM founder-secretary Pasumarthy Kesava Prasad.