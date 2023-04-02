KTR’s letter to Centre on VSP privatisation a ploy to arouse Telugu sentiment and gain foothold for BRS in Andhra Pradesh, alleges BJP

April 02, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a counter to Telangana Minister of Industries and Commerce and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao’s (KTR) open letter to the Central government regarding privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Andhra Pradesh State BJP general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has denied that the proposed disinvestment of the VSP is meant to hand it over on a platter to the private companies.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has insisted that even the Telangana government can participate in the bidding process, which is transparent and subject to guidelines that have been clearly laid down.

In a press release on April 2 (Sunday), the BJP leader said that Mr. Rama Rao was spreading falsehood about the disinvestment of VSP, and his letter to the Centre about it was an attempt to gain a foothold for the BRS in Andhra Pradesh by arousing the Telugu sentiment on that pretext.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said Mr. Rama Rao was trying to champion the cause of protecting the VSP as if political parties in Andhra Pradesh were not concerned about the same.

He objected to the campaign unleashed by those opposing the disinvestment, that the VSP would be shifted out in the name of sale of the Central government’s stake in it. He suggested that Mr. Rama Rao himself could throw his hat into the ring to acquire a share in the VSP, or get his benamis to do his bidding, so that he would know the purpose of and the manner in which the disinvestment was being done.

A close look at the Expression of Interest (EoI) invited by the VSP management would make the facts clear to those faulting the very idea of strategic sale of the Central government’s share, he said.

The BJP leader further said it was ridiculous on Mr. Rama Rao’s part to throw his weight behind the employees of the VSP as if they would be thrown out of the PSU major.

He questioned why Mr. Rama Rao and his father and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed to revive thousands of sick industries that were closed in Telangana, including some having rich legacy such as Nizam Sugars, Praga Tools, Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, HMT and Allwyn Ltd., while shedding tears on the VSP issue.

Bayyaram steel plant

Also, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy sought to know why Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao could not get the proposed steel plant established at Bayyaram so far after making a tall claim that the Telangana government was capable of accomplishing the mission on its own through the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.