KTR’s comment vindicated our stand, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary N. Lokesh on Friday slammed the YSRCP government for making Andhra Pradesh a “laughing stock” in the eyes of the neighbouring States.

Mr. Lokesh tweeted the comment made by Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao, to highlight how the YSRCP regime had destroyed Andhra Pradesh in the last three years.

Mr. Rama Rao had spoke openly about the “destructive regime” in Andhra Pradesh and that his comments vindicated the TDP’s stand that “Andhra Pradesh is on a regressive path,” Mr. Lokesh said.