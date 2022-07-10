KSRM signs MoU with Bengaluru-based IoT firm

KSRM College of Engineering will be the first engineering college in the State to have an industry set up on its own campus

KSRM College of Engineering has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GND Solutions, a global IoT (Internet of Things) company based in Bengaluru, for establishing the latter’s second unit on the college campus in Kadapa.

The company is familiar in hardware, software development and IoT related applications and is a consultant for top-notch companies across India and abroad, offering end-to-end product engineering services.

“By establishing our second unit here, we accord maximum benefits to the student community, by training them up on latest technologies and providing internships”, said Venkata Siva Reddy, founder and CEO of GND Solutions.

K. Chandra Obul Reddy, Managing Director of Kandula group of institutions, of which KSRMCE is a part, claimed it to be the first engineering college in the State to have an industry set up on its own campus and added that the facility would benefit the students. He promised to extend all support from the institute to the company.

Graduation day

At the fifth graduation day of the college, JNTU-Anantapur Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana spoke on the importance of education in making one humane and social conscious.

Prof. Janardhana advised the students to bridge the gap between the older and the present generation to make a collective effort for a better tomorrow. Principal V.S.S. Murthy read out the annual report and Mr. Chandra Obul Reddy appealed to the students to become ‘global citizens’.