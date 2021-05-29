Andhra Pradesh

KSPL donates ₹50 lakh to civic body to fight pandemic

The Kakinada Sea Ports Limited (KSPL) management on Saturday donated ₹50 lakh to the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) for procurement of equipment required at the vaccination centres and safety equipment for the field-level staff.

KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said, “We have received the financial aid from the KSPL management. It is primarily to fight the COVID-19 by procuring the safety equipment for our staff. It will also be spent on developing the infrastructure facilities in the health centres.” KSPL Chief Operating Officer M. Muralidhar has handed over a cheque to Mr. Swapnil in the city on Saturday.

