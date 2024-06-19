GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kshema rolls out insurance coverage for crops

With Sukriti, farmers can choose a combination of one major and minor peril that are most likely to damage their crop, and can also increase their sum insured by paying an additional premium

Published - June 19, 2024 04:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Kshema General Insurance Limited (KGIL) has announced the availability of its crop insurance products ‘Sukriti’ and ‘Prakriti’ in Andhra Pradesh. Farmers can insure their crops under these insurance products for this Kharif season.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, KGIL underwriting officer C.V. Kumar said that farmers can take insurance coverage for more than 100 seasonal crops starting from just ₹499 per acre.

Sukriti offers a high degree of flexibility to a farmer who can choose a combination of one major and one minor peril that are most likely to damage the crop, from a predetermined list of nine perils such as cyclones, hailstorms, animal attacks, etc. Sukriti’s customisable feature means each farmer can tailor it to their requirements. It also gives farmers the option of enhancing the sum insured by paying an additional premium. “We have also eased the process for farmers to buy Sukriti and file claims,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that “even tenant farmers can insure their crops under the company’s products.”

A farmer can download the Kshema app from Google Playstore and buy Sukriti in a few easy steps. The app allows the farmer to select their crop and village, geotag their farm, check the premium amount, and sum insured, and perform KYC verification to complete the buying process. Kshema has appointed point-of-sale personnel (POSPs) to handhold farmers who may require assistance at any stage. A farmer can also call the dedicated helpline number and schedule an in-person meeting to buy Sukriti to protect their crops from perils, he added.

