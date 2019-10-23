KRU students get wrong question paper

More than 12,000 second year undergraduate students were given the wrong question paper by the Krishna University (KRU) on Tuesday during the semester examination in Krishna district.

The students were asked to write the second semester examination paper instead of the third semester paper titled Communication and Soft Skills.

The students pursuing all the undergraduate streams – B.A., B.Com. and B.Sc. – should pass it, according to the university academic guidelines.

The paper was introduced under the category of Foundation Course.

The second year students (total 12,059) of the 174 affiliated colleges of the university appeared for the examination at 48 centres.

Request letters

A girl student of the Sri Padmavathi Mahila Degree College (Machilipatnam) told The Hindu, “We have noticed that the university has given us the wrong question paper. The invigilators did not respond to our appeal about the change of paper, forcing us to attempt it.”

However, the invigilators told the candidates to give a written statement mentioning the problem.

At many examination centres, the candidates had to submit empty answer sheets along with their a request letter to the invigilators.

By evening, the university authorities responded by cancelling the examination.

Re-exam on Oct. 30

“The examination stands cancelled with immediate effect. It will be conducted again on October 30. The principals of the affiliated colleges have been communicated to inform their students about the revised schedule,” KRU Examinations Co-ordinator (UG) Ch. Jayasankar Prasad told The Hindu. In charge Vice-Chancellor Y.K. Sundara Krishna ordered a probe into the incident, he said.