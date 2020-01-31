KRU starts functioning from own campus

The Krishna University authorities on Friday began administration and academic activity from the permanent campus at Rudravaram on the outskirts of Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

Established in 2008, the KRU had operated from the National College premises. The university had celebrated the 71st Republic Day on the new campus signalling its formal shift.

Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandra Sekhar and Registrar K. Krishna Reddy performed puja in the administrative and academic blocks.

Prof. Chandra Sekhar kick-started the academic activity by taking a class in chemistry for PG students. Later, Prof. Chandra Sekhar and Prof. Krishna Reddy sat along with the students in the classroom.

RTC services

“All the academic and the administrative activities will fully begin from February 3 (Monday). The new campus is equipped with a drinking water storage tank, a special power line, and transportation facility,” said Prof. Chandra Sekhar.

The RTC authorities are plying two new bus services from Machilipatnam to the campus at 8.30 a.m., and 9.30 a.m., daily. The existing services to Kona and Polatitippa areas are also being run via the university campus.

The university had spent ₹82 crore towards construction of the academic and the administrative buildings and gearing up for creating more infrastructure facilities on the 102-acre campus.

Former in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y.K. Sundara Krishna, principal N. Usha, and engineering college in-charge principal Kiran Kumar Reddy were among those present.