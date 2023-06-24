ADVERTISEMENT

KRPP will sweep to power in 2028: Gali Janardhana Reddy

June 24, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Gali Janardhana Reddy, founder of the KRPP | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former mining baron and founder of the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) party Gali Janardhana Reddy, on Saturday, said that his party will sweep to power in the 2028 elections.

Speaking to the media, he said that though his party was floated three months ahead of the Karnataka elections-2023 and could give stiff competition in over 25 Assembly segments.

The Congress has swept to power in the State on the electoral promises that it cannot fulfil, he said and attributed his party’s debacle to the lack of time and getting confined to a particular area.

