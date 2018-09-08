KRMB urged to release 156 tmcft to State

more-in

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) issued an order for release of 52.50 tmcft to Telangana on Friday.

Member of the Andhra Pradesh Water Users’ Association Apex Committee Alla Gopala Krishna Rao, in a memorandum, requested the board to immediately release 156 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh as its share.

He urged the board to release 60 tmcft into NSP right main canal, 18 tmcft to Krishna Delta, 50 tmcft into Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator, and 10 tmcft to Zone 3 of Andhra Pradesh through the NSP left main canal.

The KRMB, in the order, said “water sharing ration for 2018-19 is yet to be finalised as both the States have requested to take up the issue in the next meeting.”

Mr. Gopala Krishna Rao met KRMB member-secretary A. Paramesham in Hyderabad on Friday and submitted a representation requesting that 156 tmcft be released immediately.

The board, in the order, said the 52.5 tmcft was to meet the requirements of Telangana in addition to the water already used by the State and indents already approved to it.

The board said that releases through the Nagarjuna Sagar left main canal should be to meet the requirements of both the States simultaneously “to minimise (transmission) the losses.” The schedule of requirements of both the States should be furnished by the concerned Chief Engineer of Andhra Pradesh to his Telangana counterpart. The order said the balance available at NSP would be kept as reserve for both the States.