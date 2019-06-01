KRMB to take steps for better monitoring of river water

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is going to take several steps for better monitoring of water being received and released by the irrigation projects that are common to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In addition to upgrading the telemeters with side looking doppler sensors (SLDS), which measure the water velocity, the board wants monthly reports from all the 18 telemeter centres.

The functioning of the KRMB had been a bone of contention between the K. Chandrasekhara Rao Government in Telangana and the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu Government in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the total control over Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, which are common to both the States, should be given to the KRMB, a statutory body created by an Act of Parliament. Even after five years, Telangana has control over Nagarjuna Sagar and Andhra Pradesh over Srisailam.

While Telangana can lift a small amount of water from the foreshore of the Srisailam project, AP depends on the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to provide drinking water to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

A.P.’s predicament

Andhra Pradesh is mostly at the mercy of Telangana to draw water for the Krishna Delta with an ayacut of 13 lakh acres. All the correspondence between the Irrigation Departments of the respective Telugu States and the Union Water Resources Ministry on the KRMB has failed to fulfil its purpose.

This is mainly because the board has no jurisdiction over either of the common projects. Andhra Pradesh had represented several times to the Union Government that mere fixing of the telemeters would be of no avail without giving jurisdiction to the KRMB.

With real control, the board will be in a position not just to monitor the quantity of water in the projects but also release it to the respective States as per their dire needs.

Data sought

KRMB Chairman R.K. Gupta, member-secretary Paramesan, member Harikesh Meena and superintending engineer Mahendra, in a pre-monsoon preparatory meeting with the engineers and supervisors working at the 18 telemeter centres, prevailed on them to send accurate data. The recent announcement of Mr. Rao that the problems pertaining to the Krishna water could be resolved amicably raised the hope that there would be no water wars between the two States in the future.