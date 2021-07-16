KRMB requests TS-Genco to stop drawing Krishna water

A day after the Andhra Pradesh government filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the drawal of Krishna river water from the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar (NSP) and Pulichintala projects by Telangana for power generation, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) wrote a letter requesting the Director (Hydel) of TS-Genco to immediately stop further release of water through the three projects as it is agreed that the quantum of water drawn for generating electricity is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs.

It is, therefore, imperative to follow the water release orders issued by the KRMB, its member (power) L.B. Muanthang said in the letter. He cited a previous correspondence in which Telangana was asked to stop the release of water through the Srisailam Left Power House (SLPH) except in the case of extreme grid exigency, and letters written by the Engineer-in-Chief of A.P. with regard to the drawal of water by Telangana in purported violation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, award of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal and protocols of the KRMB.