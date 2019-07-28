KRMB is yet to be shifted to A.P.

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is yet to be shifted to Andhra Pradesh even after five years of bifurcation. The Telangana government has requested the Central government to allow the functioning of the KRMB from Hyderabad “for some more time” because the Krishna tribunal is in session. The Central government is yet to respond to the request.

As per Provision 85(2) of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the headquarters of the KRMB “shall be located in the Andhra Pradesh.” But, the headquarters of the board has not been shifted to Andhra Pradesh. The Central government constituted the board in 2014 soon after the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh. And the headquarters of the Godavari River Management Board will be in Hyderabad of Telangana State. According to information, the Union Ministry of Water Resources, Rural Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (RD &GR) wrote a letter in 2018 to shift the office to Amaravati in accordance with the Act. But, it evoked no response. Later, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs conducted a meeting on April 12, 2019, to review the implementation of the provisions of the Reorganisation Act. The issue of shifting the KRMB was also discussed. The Additional Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources RD and GR, informed that “The proposal for shifting of headquarters of KRMB was accepted and signed in March 2019 and that the same has been sent to Board members of the Government of Telangana for their concurrence, which is still waited.”

When contacted, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Adityanath Das said that the KRMB sought permission from the Central government to shift its headquarters to Amaravati, for which the Central government responded positively. “We have agreed to shift to the KRMB headquarters to Amaravati with a skeletal staff in Hyderabad. The Central government has not responded to their request. But, did not withdraw its order to shift the headquarters,” he said, adding, “KRMB has started the process to shift the headquarters.”

Kaluva faults State

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Kaluva Srinivasulu says that the State government was in a hurry to hand over AP’s assets and properties to Telangana. But, at the same time, the government was not focussing on AP’s rights. Shifting of the KRMB is one such issue. “Why the government is unable to utter a word in this regard? The government is losing its credibility,” he feels. The KRMB plays a crucial role in the distribution of the Krishna waters, particularly from the common reservoirs – Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar – between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After bifurcation, the two States have been at loggerheads over sharing of the waters and other issues such as granting of the jurisdiction (physical and administrative control) to the KRMB as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2104. As per the Act, the total control over Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, which are common to both States, should be given to the KRMB, a statutory body created by an Act of Parliament. Even after five years, Telangana has control over Nagarjuna Sagar and Andhra Pradesh over Srisailam.