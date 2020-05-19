KRMB asks AP not to draw water from Sagar, Srisailam

B. Chandrashekhar

‘The State has already availed 4.042 tmcft in excess of approved indents’

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked Andhra Pradesh not to draw water from the Nagarjunasagar Right Canal, the Handri-Neeva and Muchhumarri lift irrigation schemes further since it has already availed water in excess of indents approved till the end of May, the current water year, and agreed upon share.

In a letter addressed to Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources Department of AP on Tuesday, Member-Secretary of the river board A. Paramesham explained that AP had already availed 220.329 tmcft, from Srisailam, including 169.668 tmcft from Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator, 41.918 through Handri-Neeva, 5.410 tmcft through Muchhumarri. Similarly, Telangana has availed 51.344 tmcft, including 49.677 tmc ft through Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme.

The two States have also spared 3.333 tmcft and 1.667 tmcft, respectively, for drinking water supply to Chennai till May 19.

Facts and figures

From Nagarjunasagar, AP has utilised 349.061 tmcft, which included 35.287 tmcft from the left canal, 158.264 tmcft from the right canal, 152.360 tmcft in the Krishna Delta System and 3.150 tmcft through Guntur Channel, while Telangana has drawn 148.806 tmcft, including 57.799 tmcft for drinking needs of Hyderabad and 91.007 tmcft from NS Left Canal. The board stated that Telangana has another 49.241 tmcft available in its share in Nagarajunasagar out of the indents approved so far.

From the Tungabhadra project, AP has drawn 78.169 tmcft through TB High Level, Low Level and K-C Canal systems and Telangana has availed 5.93 tmcft from the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS).

Besides, Telangana has also availed 57.283 tmcft from the Jurala project and the Nettempadu, Bhima and Koilsagar lift irrigation schemes and has another 1.103 tmcft left unavailed. Further, Telangana has availed 9.483 tmcft through seven medium irrigation projects and AP has utilised another 3.758 tmcft through five such projects. Telangana has another 3.343 tmcft available under these projects.

In all, AP has availed 647.559 tmcft and Telangana 272.846 tmc ft, with another 60.333 tmcft available, mostly for Telangana (56.563 tmcft), for use by the two States as on May 19. Thus, a total of 980.738 tmcft has either been utilised or available this water year in the Krishna Basin. Overall, AP has availed 4.042 tmcft in excess of indents approved, the board said.