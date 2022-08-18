Krishnashtami to be a grand affair at ISKCON temple in Tirupati

Thousands of Tirumala-bound pilgrims throng Radha Govinda Mandir at Alipiri on their way back home, in view of its proximity to the foot of the Tirumala hills.

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPATI
August 18, 2022 09:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the illuminated ‘Lotus Temple’ (Radha Govinda Mandir) of ISKCON in Tirupati on Wednesday, ahead of the ensuing ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’ festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

After suffering a jolt for two back-to-back years due to the pandemic, Sri Krishnashtami (or Sri Krishna Janmashtami) is expected to be a grand affair this time, with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) making all arrangements for the annual festival.

The ‘Radha Govinda Mandir’ at Alipiri is named as ‘Lotus Temple’, given the shape of its base designed in the form of lotus petals. Thousands of Tirumala-bound pilgrims throng this shrine on their way back home, in view of its proximity to the foot of the Tirumala hills. Though 2020 drew a blank, pilgrims as well as residents thronged this shrine in 2021 by following the due protocols. The temple management expects a rise in footfalls this year.

The birth of Lord Krishna is observed in ISKCON’s 1,000 centres across the globe on August 19 (Friday). As a prelude, ‘Adivas’ festival will be observed in the early hours of 18(Thursday). The temple has been tastefully decorated with illumination and flowers of varied hues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dioramas depicting various mythological episodes from Bhagavatam are installed not only inside the temple complex, but also all along the road leading to the shrine.

“The TTD’s sprawling ground abutting the temple is ready for hosting various cultural programmes, dance ballets and spiritual discourses,” Revathi Raman Prabhu, President of ISKCON Tirupati told the media on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The 126th appearance day of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada falls on the very next day, which will be celebrated with ‘Maha Shanka Abhishekam’ on August 20 (Saturday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
hinduism
religious festival or holiday
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app