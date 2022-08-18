Krishnashtami to be a grand affair at ISKCON temple in Tirupari

Thousands of Tirumala-bound pilgrims throng ;Radha Govinda Mandir’ at Alipiri on their way back home, in view of its proximity to the foot of the Tirumala hills.

A view of the illuminated ‘Lotus Temple’ (Radha Govinda Mandir) of ISKCON in Tirupati on Wednesday, ahead of the ensuing ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’ festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of Tirumala-bound pilgrims throng ;Radha Govinda Mandir’ at Alipiri on their way back home, in view of its proximity to the foot of the Tirumala hills.

After suffering a jolt for two back-to-back years due to the pandemic, Sri Krishnashtami (or Sri Krishna Janmashtami) is expected to be a grand affair this time, with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) making all arrangements for the annual festival.

The ‘Radha Govinda Mandir’ at Alipiri is named as ‘Lotus Temple’, given the shape of its base designed in the form of lotus petals. Thousands of Tirumala-bound pilgrims throng this shrine on their way back home, in view of its proximity to the foot of the Tirumala hills. Though 2020 drew a blank, pilgrims as well as residents thronged this shrine in 2021 by following the due protocols. The temple management expects a rise in footfalls this year.

The birth of Lord Krishna is observed in ISKCON’s 1,000 centres across the globe on August 19 (Friday). As a prelude, ‘Adivas’ festival will be observed in the early hours of 18(Thursday). The temple has been tastefully decorated with illumination and flowers of varied hues.

Dioramas depicting various mythological episodes from Bhagavatam are installed not only inside the temple complex, but also all along the road leading to the shrine.

“The TTD’s sprawling ground abutting the temple is ready for hosting various cultural programmes, dance ballets and spiritual discourses,” Revathi Raman Prabhu, President of ISKCON Tirupati told the media on Wednesday.

The 126th appearance day of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada falls on the very next day, which will be celebrated with ‘Maha Shanka Abhishekam’ on August 20 (Saturday).