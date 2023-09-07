ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnashtami festivities continue for second day in Vijayawada

September 07, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Children attired as Sri Krishna participate in the Janmashtami celebrations in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Sri Krishnashtami festivities were organised in a grand manner across the city for the second day, as some sections of people celebrated the festival on Thursday.

Various voluntary organisations, neighbourhood associations and political parties organised the celebrations. From fancy dress, traditional breaking of ‘utti’, (an earthen pot filled with flattened rice, jaggery etc.), to cultural events were held, even as religious fervour marked the celebrations.

‘Utti’ was organised at places like Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, Vambay Colony, High School Centre, YSR Colony, near Abhyasa School and  Yadavula Bazar, beside Masjid, Nehru Statue Centre at Kothapeta, P. Nainavaram, Kothuru Tadepalli, Krishna Hotel Centre, Singhnagar, and Yadavula Bazar in Patamata. Special pujas and ‘annadanam’ were organised at many places. Processions were taken out by devotees as chants of ‘Hare Krishna’ rent the air.

Tiny tots dressed up as Radha and Krishna enthralled the audience at Thummalapalli Kshestrayya Kalakshetram.

